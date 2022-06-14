Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Muggy start to our Tuesday with another Hot day in store for us! Light rain chances return on Wednesday and continue through Friday!

Another Hot day is on tap for Tuesday, but we aren't as hot as Monday. Our Heat Advisory has...
Another Hot day is on tap for Tuesday, but we aren't as hot as Monday. Our Heat Advisory has been lifted, but we will experience Heat Index Values as High as 100 today! Mostly Sunny conditions across the region!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!

We are still experiencing the muggy start to our mornings. This morning to start things out, our temperatures are in the mid-70s. As we head into the morning, a lot like Monday morning, temps are going to be rising quickly.

We are not under a Heat Advisory today in our viewing area, but we will still experience heat index values near 103 today. Highs today in the mid to upper 90s, with Lows in the mid-70s

Another Hot day on this Tuesday, and we are seeing warmer temperatures continuing through the week! A few rain chances are possible Wednesday through Friday!

Wednesday through Friday, we see mostly sunny and clear conditions throughout the week. The High-pressure system will continue to dominate in the South. Conditions outside will continue to be hot and muggy. Highs are in the upper 90s and Lows falling to the mid to upper 70s. We will see yet another warm week, with Heat Index values near 103 many days. Rain chances are expected to impact the South from Wednesday through Saturday morning. Light rain chances with a mixture of cloudy cover across many of our Southern counties.

Going into the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will hold mostly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 90s. Lows will fall to the mid-70s. Muggy conditions throughout the weekend.

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Another Hot day on this Tuesday, and we are seeing warmer temperatures continuing through the...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson
Police identify suspect and victim in homicide at Cooper Road gas station
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Robert Jackson
5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Jackson
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

Another Hot day on this Tuesday, and we are seeing warmer temperatures continuing through the...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Weather:
Heat indices above 100 likely today
First Alert Forecast: steamy weather to continue through the work week
Today, we are going to be under another Heat Advisory from 10AM until 8pm with Heat Index...
First Alert Forecast: We see yet another HOT day for our Monday with a Heat Advisory in motion from 10 AM to 8 PM. Heat Index Values between 106 and 110