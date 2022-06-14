Eudora Welty Library remains closed due to air conditioning; unclear when it will be fixed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s flagship library has been closed for weeks due to an air conditioning problem there, and there’s no timeline on when that problem might be fixed.

Tuesday, officials with the Jackson/Hinds Library System confirmed that the Eudora Welty Library was closed again, marking the 9th consecutive weekday the branch has been closed in June due to air conditioning issues.

“It’s remained closed for about 35 consecutive days because of building temperatures,” said Executive Director Floyd Council.

Council says the building was last opened to the public on June 7, but that was solely for voting. Welty, which is located at 300 N. State St., is polling precinct No. 1.

Fans were used to keep voters and poll workers cool, but Council said the fans just circulated hot air.

Temperatures inside the branch have averaged between 82 and 90 degrees, even early in the morning.

“It’s like an air fryer. If you sit in there for an extended period of time, it just drains the substance out of you,” he said.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear when the air conditioning will be fixed.

Jackson Chief Administrative Officer Louis Wright said the city is still determining who is responsible for making the repairs.

“We are waiting on some information from the executive director of the library so we can fully analyze our role and our responsibility,” he said.

Wright didn’t say what information the city was waiting on.

Jackson/Hinds is governed by an agreement dating back to 1986. Under terms, library buildings are owned by the city, but the library board itself is responsible for “the operation, proper care and maintenance” of library buildings, “including, but not limited to, utilities, telephone, yard, and grounds maintenance, repairs, placements, janitorial and security services.”

The agreement also stated that the city had the option of maintaining buildings within the city, “in lieu of that responsibility being assumed by the administrative board,” and that it must notify the library board of its decision at the start of each fiscal year.

JHLS officials, though, have long maintained that the city is responsible for making repairs, such as funding air condition upgrades or replacing roofs damaged by hail.

“Libraries will do their own maintenance, but we have to rely on the funding (from the city) to do it,” Council said.

State statute appears to back up the system’s stance. Mississippi Code Section 39-3-3 says that county boards of supervisors or municipal governing bodies are responsible for the cost of purchasing land, erecting buildings, and equipping and maintaining libraries.

“There are Attorney General opinions going further that opine that library (systems) don’t have the authority to own property,” said Tracy Carr, deputy director for library services with the Mississippi Library Commission. “When it comes down to who owns the building and who is responsible for maintaining the building, (they) point to the governing authority, not the library board.”

Carr said the question of library maintenance is a common one, and that it has come up in the past in the Jackson/Hinds system.

Last year, WLBT reported that the Richard Wright Library had been closed for more than a year due to a $2,000 plumbing issue there.

Kim Corbett, who was acting library director at the time, said the Wright building was city-owned and, therefore, the city was responsible for repairing it. The Lumumba administration, though, refused to make repairs, saying JHLS was responsible.

Prior to that, similar questions regarding maintenance came up regarding the Quisenberry Library in Clinton.

It’s also still unknown exactly how much making the repairs would cost.

Wright previously told WLBT on May 20 that the city’s facilities manager was still doing an assessment of the branch’s air conditioning system to determine what caused the problem and how much it would cost to be addressed.

As of June 14, that assessment had not been completed.

Council said the air conditioning issues have not impacted the Hinds County Emergency Operations Center or the city’s printing office, both of which are also housed in the basement of the library building. He said both of those entities are served by a separate air conditioning unit.

Wright said the city might have to go ahead and make the repairs, even if it doesn’t get the information it had requested from JHLS soon.

“We had a conversation with legal last week, and we may have to do just that if we don’t get that information back in short order. We certainly don’t want to inconvenience citizens to take advantage of and utilize the public libraries.”

