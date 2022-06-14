BTS members are taking a break from the band
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - It eventually happens to a lot of bands. One or all members decide to do their own thing.
And that’s the plan for the K-Pop band BTS.
After nine years together, the guys announced this week they’ve decided to take a break - not a break-up - and work on some solo projects.
There’s no timeline on solo releases or when they’d look to start performing together again, so it’s an all-around bummer for fans.
The band say it’s actually a good thing. That time apart will help them be even better when they do get back together.
