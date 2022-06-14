‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted by Capitol Police

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police are asking for you to be on the lookout for a group of people believed to be armed and dangerous.

They say a silver older-model Chevrolet Impala was used in an armed robbery in the area of I-55 and Fortification Street.

The vehicle has a disabled Mississippi tag, police say.

If you have any information about who these individuals are, you are urged to call 911.

