‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted by Capitol Police

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police are asking for you to be on the lookout for a group of people believed to be armed and dangerous.

They say a silver older-model Chevrolet Impala was used in an armed robbery in the area of I-55 and Fortification Street.

The vehicle has a disabled Mississippi tag, police say.

If you have any information about who these individuals are, you are urged to call 911.

