3rd suspect arrested in the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police have arrested a third suspect in the shooting death of Adrian McDougles.

On May 26, Adrian McDougles, 12, and Onterrio McDougles, 16, were walking on Ventura Drive when they were shot. Adrian was shot in the upper torso, while Onterrio was shot in the right forearm and left shoulder.

The teens were taken to Merit Health where Adrian would die. Onterrio suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Otha Brown, 18, has been charged with the murder of the 12-year-old and aggravated assault of his brother.

On Thursday, June 2, a teen girl turned herself into police, admitting to being part of the murder. Cartisha Cashion, 19, has been charged with murder, drive-by shooting, and aggravated assault.

Then, on Monday, June 13, Maurice Collins, 20, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Kentwood Drive. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and drive-by shooting.

The Mississippi Electronic Courts website shows that a man named Maurice Collins, also 20, was arrested in February 2021 for being in possession of a stolen firearm.

He made an initial appearance in Jackson Municipal Court and was released on house arrest and required to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet for six months.

No additional filings were made in the case, according to MEC records.

Turkuan Cohen, 18, was originally charged in the crime but is no longer a suspect due to his alibi, which showed he was not at the scene when the boy was shot.

