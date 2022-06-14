Connect. Shop. Support Local.
10-year-old boy opens lemonade stand so his big sister with cancer can accomplish bucket list

By Paige Blanzy
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Kids may not want to be outside long during the heatwave hitting Central Illinois, but one East Peoria 10-year-old is on a bigger mission. He is raising money so his sister, who’s fighting stage 4 cancer, can cross an item off her bucket list.

Most kids spend their summers saving up money from their lemonade stand to buy a new toy, but not Payton Wilkey.

“It’s for my sister,” Payton Wilkey continued, “We’re just doing all we can for her.”

His 22-year-old sister has stage 4 stomach cancer. All the money he earns is going toward his sister’s bucket list - a family trip to New York this summer.

“We know our time is becoming limited,” said Payton Wilkey’s mother, Laura Wilkey.

All of her treatments have stopped. Now, they’re trying to live each day to the fullest and complete items on her bucket list.

“One of her wishes right now is she wants to make a trip to upstate New York, which is where my family is from, we used to go like every summer,” said Laura Wilkey.

10-year-old Payton Wilkey has made it his mission to help his family afford a week long road trip.

“We don’t get that much money so I am helping out my family so they can have money,” said Payton Wilkey.

Although the cup of lemonade is only 50 cents, Wilkey has already made progress toward his goal.

“Total so far with his lemonade stand, we’re at about $220 in a week,” said Laura Wilkey.

Laura Wilkey estimates the July trip will cost $3,000, but that has not deterred Payton Wilkey.

“He’s always been big sisters little buddy. I know it’s a lot for him to kind of understand everything that’s going on, but if he can help he wants to help,” said Laura Wilkey.

The family says they have been overwhelmed by support from the community.

“It makes me happy that people care about other people in the world,” said Payton Wilkey.

After he has raised enough for the trip, Payton Wilkey says he plans to spend some money on himself.

