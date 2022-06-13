City to give update on shooting death of 5-year-old Mariyah Lacey at press conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are expected to give an update on the shooting death of a five-year-old girl at a press conference this afternoon.

The meeting is slated for 1 p.m. in Jackson City Council chambers.

JPD spokesman Sam Brown confirmed the department would be discussing the murder of Mariyah Lacey during the briefing.

Lacey was shot Sunday afternoon during a domestic altercation at the Jasco gas station on Bailey Avenue, authorities say.

Police say a suspect, Robert Jackson, has been arrested.

The victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment but later died.

