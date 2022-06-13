Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

City to give update on shooting death of 5-year-old Mariyah Lacey at press conference

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are expected to give an update on the shooting death of a five-year-old girl at a press conference this afternoon.

The meeting is slated for 1 p.m. in Jackson City Council chambers.

JPD spokesman Sam Brown confirmed the department would be discussing the murder of Mariyah Lacey during the briefing.

Lacey was shot Sunday afternoon during a domestic altercation at the Jasco gas station on Bailey Avenue, authorities say.

Police say a suspect, Robert Jackson, has been arrested.

The victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment but later died.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Jackson
5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Jackson
Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Benton Moseley is planning an agritourism business for Madison County. Up first, a pumpkin...
Madison Co. Board of Supervisors approves use permit for Moseley Meadows
Lisa Jo Chamberlin was convicted for the March 2004 killings of Linda Heintzelman and Vernon...
US judge: Woman on Mississippi death row gets state appeal

Latest News

Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Cooling centers open for seniors as Jackson faces week of ‘extreme heat’
Cooling centers open for seniors as Jackson faces week of ‘extreme heat’
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
JPD to give update on shooting death of 5-year-old