Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Previously convicted murderer recorded juvenile in the shower, sheriff says

Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A convicted murderer who served 15 years in prison has been arrested for recording video of a juvenile in the shower, according to officials.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13.

The sheriff’s office said a detective in the Youth Services Division got a complaint May 31 about a juvenile being recorded while in the shower. Video evidence revealed the Campbell was responsible, detectives said.

The sheriff’s office said Campbell previously served 15 years in prison for murder.

Campbell was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Jackson
5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Jackson
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Benton Moseley is planning an agritourism business for Madison County. Up first, a pumpkin...
Madison Co. Board of Supervisors approves use permit for Moseley Meadows

Latest News

Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
FILE - This image released by Disney/Pixar shows character Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris...
Showings of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear” banned in United Arab Emirates
A preview for Disney-Pixar's "Lightyear," due in theaters June 17. (Pixar via CNN Newsource)
Preview for Disney-Pixar's 'Lightyear'
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street enters a bear market as the S&P 500 dives 3.9%
Local women turn 100 and 105
Two women have “party of the century,” turn 100 and 105