Police identify suspect and victim in homicide at Cooper Road gas station

Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have arrested a man they say shot a woman in the neck and left to die at a gas station on Cooper Road.

That man, Corinthian Roberson, 25, is being charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Dept. Chief Deric Hearn says he allegedly shot Brianna Winters in the neck while she sat at the Valero gas station in Cooper Road Saturday morning.

According to police, when officers arrived, the victim was in the driver seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the left side of her neck. She died at the scene.

At a press conference Monday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the arrest and said that the shooting occurred after a gun sale had gone awry.

The suspect went to the gas station to purchase a gun from the victim. He never got the gun and ended up shooting the victim in the neck with his own weapon before leaving, Hearn said.

