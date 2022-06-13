Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Officer Kennis Croom’s squad car placed in front of Meridian Police Department

Serving as a memorial for the fallen officer
Fallen MPD Officer Kennis Croom's squad car
Fallen MPD Officer Kennis Croom's squad car
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian continues to honor fallen Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom

Officer Croom’s squad car has been placed in front of the Meridian Police Department as a memorial. Flowers and balloons have been placed on the car and messages have also been left to him.

WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a Roasted Shrimp and Orzo dish on Today at 11
