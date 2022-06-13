Man indicted in murder of girlfriend’s son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 32-year-old man is awaiting sentencing after a grand jury indicted him for the murder of his girlfriend’s son.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Michael Robinson was indicted on counts of first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. He has a prior conviction for aggravated assault.

Back on July 12, 2021, the DA’s office says officers responded to a residence on Randle Street near North Watkins where an 18-year-old victim was found shot in the chest.

Witnesses told investigators Robinson got into an argument over a $5 debt with his then-girlfriend’s son when things started to escalate. That’s when Robinson went to his car and grabbed a shotgun. He shot the teen in the chest then put the gun back in the car and moved the car a short distance from the scene, according to the DA’s office.

The teen died on the scene.

Robinson is currently behind bars without bond.

