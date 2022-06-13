Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Here’s a look at the weirdest items left behind in Ubers

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.(Jackson David from Pexels via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Uber has revealed its annual lost and found index, and it includes everything from tater tots to grandma’s teeth.

The most common items left behind by rideshare passengers include phones, wallets, keys and ordinary items carried in their pockets.

Some of the bizarre things left behind include tater tots, caviar, a pet tortoise and a bucket of slime, just to name a few.

The most forgetful passengers live in Austin, Texas, but Phoenix and Atlanta also made the list.

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.

The cost is $15 to cover the driver’s time and effort.

Of course, rideshare passengers will have to decide if the left-behind slime is worth it.

