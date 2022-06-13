Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Hancock County searching for possibly armed and dangerous man

Nicholas Shiyou, AKA "Josh Shiyou" is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic violence, and...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Sherriff’s Office is searching for Nicholas Shiyou, AKA “Josh Shiyou,” who should be considered armed and dangerous.

He’s wanted for aggravated assault, domestic violence, and kidnapping. Investigators say Shiyou’s ex-girlfriend claims he held her hostage for three days in May.

According to Kristopher Robbins with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Shiyou held the woman captive, took her car keys and wouldn’t let her leave the home. The woman eventually got away and went to the sheriff’s department for help.

Sheriff’s deputies and US marshals have been looking for Shiyou since then, and are now turning to the public for help.

Authorities say he has a history of domestic violence complaints by several woman, including three arrests since 2020. He’s also wanted on federal probation violation.

Shiyou is from the Jourdan River Shores/Kiln area, and changes vehicles often by borrowing them from friends.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 228-255-9191 or the Hancock County Criminal Investigations Division at 228-466-6910. You may also leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling (877) 787-5898.

