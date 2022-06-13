First Alert Weather:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Watching the tropics these days. There’s a 40 percent chance for development over the next 5 days in the western Caribbean Sea. It’s expected to generally drift northward later this week and is something to be watched. Otherwise, dangerous heat and humidity will continue for the rest of this week. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 90s and lows in the middle 70s. The heat index will be around 105 degrees most days and higher at times. Air quality is also suffering today because high pressure is overhead and acting to put a lid on the atmosphere so chemicals and exhaust have a tough time escaping. You’ll notice in the form of haze. While one or two showers could pop up this week during the afternoons or evenings, a more meaningful cool down will likely happen this weekend, knocking the humidity and temperature down a couple pegs.

