Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: We see yet another HOT day for our Monday with a Heat Advisory in motion from 10 AM to 8 PM. Heat Index Values between 106 and 110

Today, we are going to be under another Heat Advisory from 10AM until 8pm with Heat Index...
Today, we are going to be under another Heat Advisory from 10AM until 8pm with Heat Index Values from 105 to 110. Mostly sunny conditions on our Monday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Feels Like temperatures over the next couple of days will range in the 100s across the area. We are under a Heat Advisory for our Monday from 10AM until 8PM

Muggy start to our morning as we see mostly clear skies across the South.

Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 70s across the area.

We will warm up quickly today, and things will get hot again in the South. We are going to be under a Heat Advisory from 10AM to 8PM, with Heat Index Values between 105 and 110. Highs today mid to upper 90s, with Lows in the mid-70s

Tuesday through Friday, we see mostly sunny and clear conditions throughout the week. The High-pressure system will continue to dominate in the South. Conditions outside will continue to be hot and muggy. Highs are in the upper 90s and Lows falling to the mid to upper 70s. We will see yet another warm week in store for us with Heat Index temperatures rising between 105 and 110 throughout the week.

Going into the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will hold mostly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 90s. Lows will fall to the mid-70s. Muggy conditions throughout the weekend.

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Feels Like temperatures over the next couple of days will range in the 100s across the area. We...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Robert Jackson
5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Jackson
Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson
Benton Moseley is planning an agritourism business for Madison County. Up first, a pumpkin...
Madison Co. Board of Supervisors approves use permit for Moseley Meadows
Lisa Jo Chamberlin was convicted for the March 2004 killings of Linda Heintzelman and Vernon...
US judge: Woman on Mississippi death row gets state appeal
Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are...
Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say

Latest News

Feels Like temperatures over the next couple of days will range in the 100s across the area. We...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Dangerous heat possible into Monday
First Alert Forecast: potential for dangerous heat to carry into the week ahead
Hot and steamy into the week ahead.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
Most of the South region is under a Heat Advisory from 11AM until 8PM on this Sunday. So, we...
First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory in motion for the South Region from 11AM - 8PM. Over the next few days, we will experience Hot Temps across the South! Highs in the mid to upper 90s!