First Alert Forecast: We see yet another HOT day for our Monday with a Heat Advisory in motion from 10 AM to 8 PM. Heat Index Values between 106 and 110

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Feels Like temperatures over the next couple of days will range in the 100s across the area. We are under a Heat Advisory for our Monday from 10AM until 8PM

Muggy start to our morning as we see mostly clear skies across the South.

Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 70s across the area.

We will warm up quickly today, and things will get hot again in the South. We are going to be under a Heat Advisory from 10AM to 8PM, with Heat Index Values between 105 and 110. Highs today mid to upper 90s, with Lows in the mid-70s

Tuesday through Friday, we see mostly sunny and clear conditions throughout the week. The High-pressure system will continue to dominate in the South. Conditions outside will continue to be hot and muggy. Highs are in the upper 90s and Lows falling to the mid to upper 70s. We will see yet another warm week in store for us with Heat Index temperatures rising between 105 and 110 throughout the week.

Going into the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will hold mostly sunny conditions with Highs in the upper 90s. Lows will fall to the mid-70s. Muggy conditions throughout the weekend.

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

