First Alert Forecast: steamy weather to continue through the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heat stress will remain a concern once again this afternoon with more brutal heat in the forecast. High temperatures will rise to the middle 90s with it likely feeling more like the triple digits. A Heat Advisory will continue for all central MS until 8 PM this evening where heat indices could climb as high as 105 to 110. Stay cool everyone! Warm and muggy conditions will continue overnight as low temperatures slowly fall to the middle 70s.

Tuesday will be very similar to today’s weather. Temperatures are expected to peak in the middle 90s under a mix of sun and clouds with feels like temperatures rising right above 100 degrees. I wouldn’t completely rule out a stray shower, mainly off to the east, but chances for rain remain less than 20%

The summer heat and humidity are expected to continue though all this week. Slightly better chances for a few showers or thunderstorms could become possible by mid to late week as the upper-level ridge breaks down a bit. Temperatures could also come down just a tad during this time as well. By the end of this weekend, data suggests that a boundary will try to slip in allowing for drier/less humid air to filter in. We will keep an eye on this trend through the week.

Talkin’ Tropics: We are continuing to monitor a disturbance over the southwestern Caribbean today that has a low 30% chance for tropical formation over the next 5 days. An area of low pressure could form in this area this week where slow development is possible.

