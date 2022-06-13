Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: steamy weather to continue through the work week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heat stress will remain a concern once again this afternoon with more brutal heat in the forecast. High temperatures will rise to the middle 90s with it likely feeling more like the triple digits. A Heat Advisory will continue for all central MS until 8 PM this evening where heat indices could climb as high as 105 to 110. Stay cool everyone! Warm and muggy conditions will continue overnight as low temperatures slowly fall to the middle 70s.

Tuesday will be very similar to today’s weather. Temperatures are expected to peak in the middle 90s under a mix of sun and clouds with feels like temperatures rising right above 100 degrees. I wouldn’t completely rule out a stray shower, mainly off to the east, but chances for rain remain less than 20%

The summer heat and humidity are expected to continue though all this week. Slightly better chances for a few showers or thunderstorms could become possible by mid to late week as the upper-level ridge breaks down a bit. Temperatures could also come down just a tad during this time as well. By the end of this weekend, data suggests that a boundary will try to slip in allowing for drier/less humid air to filter in. We will keep an eye on this trend through the week.

Talkin’ Tropics: We are continuing to monitor a disturbance over the southwestern Caribbean today that has a low 30% chance for tropical formation over the next 5 days. An area of low pressure could form in this area this week where slow development is possible.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Staying hot and steamy through this week.
Peyton's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Robert Jackson
5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Jackson
Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Benton Moseley is planning an agritourism business for Madison County. Up first, a pumpkin...
Madison Co. Board of Supervisors approves use permit for Moseley Meadows
Lisa Jo Chamberlin was convicted for the March 2004 killings of Linda Heintzelman and Vernon...
US judge: Woman on Mississippi death row gets state appeal

Latest News

Today, we are going to be under another Heat Advisory from 10AM until 8pm with Heat Index...
First Alert Forecast: We see yet another HOT day for our Monday with a Heat Advisory in motion from 10 AM to 8 PM. Heat Index Values between 106 and 110
Feels Like temperatures over the next couple of days will range in the 100s across the area. We...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Dangerous heat possible into Monday
First Alert Forecast: potential for dangerous heat to carry into the week ahead
Hot and steamy into the week ahead.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast