Elderly woman, child shot in Toomsuba community

Deputies on scene on J O Thomas Rd in Toomsuba
Deputies on scene on J O Thomas Rd in Toomsuba(Staff)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An elderly woman and a five-year-old girl were shot inside their home in a drive-by shooting and taken to local hospitals, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said the woman was shot in the face, and the child was shot in the right thigh. The five-year-old has been air lifted to Jackson for further treatment.

The shooting happened on J O Thomas Rd just after 5 p.m. Monday in the Toomsuba community.

Authorities are investigating a lead on a possible suspect.

News 11 will have more information as it becomes available.

