Drivers across the metro say they’re feeling the pain as gas prices break new records

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The nationwide average price for a gallon of gas is now five dollars for the first time ever.

The average price for a gallon of gas here in Mississippi is $4.52. That’s up more than fifty-cents in a month and nearly two dollars in a year.

While Mississippi has the second cheapest price per gallon in the nation, drivers in the Jackson metro say it sure doesn’t feel that way.

“They are ridiculous. It’s definitely not easy when you drive something as big as I do,” Savannah Willis said.

“This is $60 for less than 15 gallons of gasoline, and I had points that I got from buying groceries at the store,” Tom Elzen said. “I got an extra 45 cents off, and it’s still $60 worth of gas.”

Elzen said he tries to cut back on how much he drives when possible, but, at the end of the day, there’s certain places where he has to go, so there’s only so much he can do.

“I’m still working at my age, so I’m in the office every day in addition to delivering things to customers or having somebody do it in my vehicle,” he said. “It’s just going to be a pain.”

AAA said rising gas prices are due to growing demand and the surging global oil prices, compounded by sanctions against Russia.

Elzen blames the federal government for what he’s paying at the pump and hopes to see some changes made to address the record-high prices.

“It’s just going to be more and more difficult for a lot of people to pay this kind of price and run around buying groceries, buying things at stores, and going to work,” he said.

Meanwhile, other drivers are bracing themselves for the price of a gallon of gas to continue increasing.

“It’s definitely a possibility that the prices just keep going up, but we just have to prepare because I think we’re all sort of expecting the unexpected when it comes to life at this point,” Willis said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.