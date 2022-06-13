Cooling centers open for seniors as Jackson faces week of ‘extreme heat’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has opened several cooling centers as the state is due to face what the city is calling “extreme heat” this week.

The cooling centers are for seniors 60 years old and above. They will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Their locations are listed below:

Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St. (601-960-1918)

Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St. (601-960-1423)

Smith Robertson Community Center, 505 John Hart St. (601-960-2167)

