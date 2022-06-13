Businesses step up to fund Jackson’s Fourth of July fireworks display

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson businesses have stepped up to ensure a fireworks display goes on for the city’s July 4 celebration.

At a press conference on Monday, Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris announced several businesses are helping fund the display, which will be held on July 2 at Smith-Wills Stadium.

“Some of them, I had to call and maybe twist a little arm, but for the most part, they all called me and told me they wanted to be a part of this and make this happen,” he said. “So, we’re excited about the Fourth of July.”

Donors include Malouf Law Firm, Cornerstone Engineering, Visit Jackson, Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Unlimited Fencing, Delta Dental, Four Seasons, A-1 Tree Service, and the People’s Place.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors also contributed, Harris said.

Harris said the donations still must be approved by the city council. He said his department will take an agenda item to council members to consider at their meeting next week.

