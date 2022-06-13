Authorities identify victim of Oak Ridge crash in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Daily News is reporting that authorities have identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Oak Ridge Road in Warren County.

According to the publication, the Warren County coroner said the victim was 18-year-old Michael Blake Hartley, of Vicksburg.

Around 4:30 a.m., Hartley’s vehicle left the roadway Monday and overturned, the Daily News says. The incident occurred in the 2400 to 2500 block of Oak Ridge. The crash was reported to authorities about four hours later.

