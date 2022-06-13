Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Authorities identify victim of Oak Ridge crash in Warren County

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Daily News is reporting that authorities have identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Oak Ridge Road in Warren County.

According to the publication, the Warren County coroner said the victim was 18-year-old Michael Blake Hartley, of Vicksburg.

Around 4:30 a.m., Hartley’s vehicle left the roadway Monday and overturned, the Daily News says. The incident occurred in the 2400 to 2500 block of Oak Ridge. The crash was reported to authorities about four hours later.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Jackson
5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Jackson
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show
Benton Moseley is planning an agritourism business for Madison County. Up first, a pumpkin...
Madison Co. Board of Supervisors approves use permit for Moseley Meadows

Latest News

Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
WLBT at 6p
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker
Sen. Roger Wicker has been diagnosed with COVID-19
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version