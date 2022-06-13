Connect. Shop. Support Local.
5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Jackson

Robert Jackson
Robert Jackson(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A five-year-old was shot and killed at a gas station in Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson Police Department says the mother of 5-year-old Mariyah Lacey and 25-year-old Robert Jackson got into a domestic altercation at the Jasco gas station on Bailey Avenue.

Jasco gas station
Jasco gas station(WLBT)

According to JPD, after the altercation ensued, shots were fired into the vehicle occupied by the victim.

The 5-year-old was transported to UMMC for advanced medical treatment by a private vehicle but later died.

If you have any information on Robert Jackson’s whereabouts, contact CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

This is an ongoing investigation.

