5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A five-year-old was shot and killed at a gas station in Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson Police Department says the mother of 5-year-old Mariyah Lacey and 25-year-old Robert Jackson got into a domestic altercation at the Jasco gas station on Bailey Avenue.

Jasco gas station (WLBT)

According to JPD, after the altercation ensued, shots were fired into the vehicle occupied by the victim.

The 5-year-old was transported to UMMC for advanced medical treatment by a private vehicle but later died.

If you have any information on Robert Jackson’s whereabouts, contact CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

This is an ongoing investigation.

