Two women have “party of the century,” turn 100 and 105

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two ladies at the PruittHealth Nursing Home in east Columbia received the party of a century today as they turn 100 and 105 this year.

The black and white gala kicked off at 2 p.m. on Friday and served as a joint celebration for Audrey Brown and Margaret Blakely – PruittHealth’s most senior community members.

Ms. Brown was born in 1922, two years into the Prohibition Era, and turns 100 this November. She previously served as a schoolteacher in the Forest Acre area.

Ms. Blakely was born in 1917, towards the end of World War I, and turns 105 this Sunday. The Benedict College Alumni has outlived all her immediate family.

Over 22 people across staff and community attended the black and white gala. Community members (all of whom were 90 years or older) were joined by their family for buffet and prayer.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann made a cameo appearance and gave Ms. Brown and Blakely a bouquet of flowers and a one-of-a-kind challenge coin.

“As a country they’ve seen us go from a horse and drawn carriage to cars, technology... And here you have these incredible people who are still alive and who are part of our community and make such a big difference and we should acknowledge that every chance we get,” said Mayor Brown.

PruittHealth Activities Director Brenda Ginyard is already planning for the ladies’ 101-year and 106-year birthday celebration.

