Nearly 1,200 customers without power Sunday morning in Copiah County

(KCBD)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 1,200 customers are without power Sunday morning in Copiah County.

Entergy Mississippi reports that 1,174 customers in the county were without power, while another 415 were without power in Lincoln County.

It is not known what has caused the outages or when services will be restored.

WLBT has reached out to the company to find out more details.

