Madison Co. Board of Supervisors approves use permit for Moseley Meadows

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A major hurdle has been cleared for a man who hopes to bring a pumpkin patch and Christmas tree farm to Madison County.

Last week, the Madison County Board of Supervisors approved granting a conditional use permit to Benton Moseley to operate a farm open to the public on 29 acres of land along Yandell Road.

Plans are now to transform that site into the next Moseley Meadows, an agritourism business that will include everything from a pumpkin patch and Christmas tree farm to a petting zoo and other family-friendly activities.

“Now, that everything has been approved, our next step (is) to get the parking lot established. and we’re going to go ahead and get the area for the kids laid out. It’s important that I lay everything out properly. I want to make sure the play area, pumpkin patch, and Christmas tree area are where I want (them) to be long-term,” Moseley said.

“We will be starting to plant (pumpkins) at the end of the month, so we have a lot of ground prep to do.”

He hopes to have the pumpkin patch ready in time for this fall.

Moseley previously ran Moseley Meadows in Florence. He decided to relocate to Madison County after the owner of the property there did not renew his lease.

In a post announcing the move on Facebook, he and his wife Kate said they “exhausted all possible options looking for land in Rankin County that would work for our farm,” and that “after endless searching and prayers, land became available in Madison County that we could call our own.”

“We’re really looking forward to being in Madison County. We’ve had some welcoming comments already,” he said. “It’s a good feeling and my wife and I want to do our best to serve the community and listen to their input on what we can do to make it better.”

