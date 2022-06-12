Ingalls Shipbuilding christens its latest amphibious ship

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - Ingalls Shipbuilding on Saturday christened its 13th amphibious ship, naming it after Richard M. McCool Jr., a U.S. Navy captain who was awarded the Medal of Honor for rescuing survivors of a sinking destroyer during a World War II kamikaze attack.

The company’s president, in a news release, said during the ceremony the ship will carry another generation of sailors and Marines into missions defending freedom.

The company says McCool’s rescue efforts took place exactly 77 years to the day the LPD 29 was christened in his honor.

