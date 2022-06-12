Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: potential for dangerous heat to carry into the week ahead

Dangerous heat possible into Monday
Dangerous heat possible into Monday
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Heat Advisory will continue for central and southwest MS until 8 PM this evening. With feels like temperatures well into the triple digits, continue to use caution when spending time outdoors over the next few hours. Although temperatures will fall overnight, it will still feel quite warm out. Expect low temperatures to slowly bottom out in the middle 70s by the early morning hours.

The potential for heat stress will be prevail into Monday to kick off the new work week. A Heat Advisory will also be in effect tomorrow as well from 10 AM until 8 PM. High temperatures are forecast to reach the middle 90s with it feeling more like 105 to 110 at times during the afternoon hours. Try to stay cool and hydrated!

This pattern of steamy, hot, and mostly dry weather will likely last through most of the week as upper-level ridging dominates much of the county. Temperatures could top out in the middle to possibly upper 90s on a daily basis. Additional heat alerts may be needed throughout the week. A few showers could try to sneak in towards the end of the week to bring somewhat of relief, but chances are on the low-end at this time.

Talkin’ Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring a tropical wave over the southwestern Caribbean today that has a low chance for formation. We will keep an eye on this area through the week with some slow development possible.

