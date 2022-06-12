Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory in motion for the South Region from 11AM - 8PM. Over the next few days, we will experience Hot Temps across the South! Highs in the mid to upper 90s!

Most of the South region is under a Heat Advisory from 11AM until 8PM on this Sunday. So, we are looking at Heat Index Values upwards 106 degrees across our viewing area!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

We are seeing mostly clear conditions to start this morning. But temperatures will warm up quickly today, and things will get hot here in the South. For Sunday, we are under a Heat Advisory for most of the South region through the evening.

Sunday, we see warmer temperatures return very quickly. Temps are in the upper 90s returning to the South. Lows fall to the mid-70s, with mostly sunny and clear conditions.

Heat Index Values over the next couple of days will be very warm across the South! Some days Feeling Like 109 outside! Take the precautions and stay hydrated!

Monday through Friday, we see mostly sunny and clear conditions throughout the week. We see a High-pressure system returning to the South following our showers and storms and this is going to bring us nice conditions throughout the work week. Highs are in the upper 90s and Lows falling to the mid to upper 70s. We will see yet another warm week in store for us with Heat Index temperatures rising between 105 and 110 throughout the week.

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

