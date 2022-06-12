Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Family and friends celebrate the life of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles

By Christopher Fields
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As senseless gun violence continues to plague Jackson, more than 100 people came together Saturday night to celebrate the life of a 12-year-old who was shot and killed while walking home.

Family and friends gathered with candles lit and balloons to release to remember the life of Adrian McDougles.

Loved ones say he was a shining light that is now gone due to gun violence on the streets of Jackson.

“He was a very, very special person,” said Harvey Hawkins, McDougles’ uncle. “Every time you see him, he always have a smile on his face and respect all the elderly people, and his favorite words was love you be safe.”

Jackson Police say 12-year-old Adrian McDougles and his 16-year-old brother Onterrio McDougles were both shot in a drive-by shooting on Ventura Drive on May 6. Onterrio suffered non–life–threatening injuries.

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

“It feel like getting hit by lightning,” said McDougles’ uncle, Eric Bouldin. “I’ve never been hit by it, but it just, it just loss of words. I can’t even put no meaning to it.”

Adrian’s Uncle Harvey Watkins says crime in Jackson has become too much to bear.

“It’s bad; It’s bad in Jackson,” Watkins said. “We need help for the city of Jackson because riding around here shooting up kids coming up on the wrong street is not safe. Kids are out here.”

Some family members are even issuing a plea for juveniles to put the guns down.

“Please think before y’all react and get an education,” Bouldin said. “What y’all believe on T.V. and see these rap videos, man, that stuff ain’t real, them folks ain’t living that life. So make something out of yourself.”

As Adrian’s loved ones stand in solidarity, they say they’ll continue to keep his memory alive and pray that justice is served.

“Aj, my nephew, I love him, and he’s gone, but he’s gone and missed, and I ride with him daily in my life, you know what I mean?” Hawkins said.

“Whatever God had for him, it was destined,” said Bouldin. “He at peace now, so I’m at peace.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom and a pregnant female victim, whose name was not...
Thursday was Officer Kennis Croom’s day off, Meridian police chief says
Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson
Dante Bender is wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Meridian.
MBI: Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting on the loose, considered armed and dangerous
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Meridian police officer Kennis Croom
Slain officer’s father gives statement on son’s life-saving gift

Latest News

Dozens rally outside Mississippi State Capital calling for an end to gun violence and stricter gun safety laws
Dangerous hear possible Sunday.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
A horse walking in a funeral procession in New Orleans “likely” died of heat exhaustion,...
Horse dies from possible heat exhaustion walking in funeral procession in New Orleans
Dozens rally outside Mississippi State Capital calling for an end to gun violence and stricter gun safety laws