Family and friends celebrate the life of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As senseless gun violence continues to plague Jackson, more than 100 people came together Saturday night to celebrate the life of a 12-year-old who was shot and killed while walking home.

Family and friends gathered with candles lit and balloons to release to remember the life of Adrian McDougles.

Loved ones say he was a shining light that is now gone due to gun violence on the streets of Jackson.

“He was a very, very special person,” said Harvey Hawkins, McDougles’ uncle. “Every time you see him, he always have a smile on his face and respect all the elderly people, and his favorite words was love you be safe.”

Jackson Police say 12-year-old Adrian McDougles and his 16-year-old brother Onterrio McDougles were both shot in a drive-by shooting on Ventura Drive on May 6. Onterrio suffered non–life–threatening injuries.

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

“It feel like getting hit by lightning,” said McDougles’ uncle, Eric Bouldin. “I’ve never been hit by it, but it just, it just loss of words. I can’t even put no meaning to it.”

Adrian’s Uncle Harvey Watkins says crime in Jackson has become too much to bear.

“It’s bad; It’s bad in Jackson,” Watkins said. “We need help for the city of Jackson because riding around here shooting up kids coming up on the wrong street is not safe. Kids are out here.”

Some family members are even issuing a plea for juveniles to put the guns down.

“Please think before y’all react and get an education,” Bouldin said. “What y’all believe on T.V. and see these rap videos, man, that stuff ain’t real, them folks ain’t living that life. So make something out of yourself.”

As Adrian’s loved ones stand in solidarity, they say they’ll continue to keep his memory alive and pray that justice is served.

“Aj, my nephew, I love him, and he’s gone, but he’s gone and missed, and I ride with him daily in my life, you know what I mean?” Hawkins said.

“Whatever God had for him, it was destined,” said Bouldin. “He at peace now, so I’m at peace.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.