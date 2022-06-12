Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Amid abortion debate, clinic asks: Who’s caring for moms?

(Source: WDAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The founder of a midwifery clinic in Mississippi’s capital is trying to open the state’s first birth center.

As state Republican officials are trying to ban abortion and await a ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Sisters in Birth CEO Getty Israel says nothing is being done to support women who choose to give birth.

Federal statistics show Mississippi has the highest infant death rate in the nation, and Black babies die at roughly twice the rate of white children.

Most of Israel’s patients are Black women on Medicaid. She wants to teach patients who she’s seen taken advantage of in the medical system how to take control of their bodies and advocate for themselves.

