Woman shot in neck, killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Cooper Road in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was shot and killed while sitting inside her vehicle on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says officers responded to a shooting intent at the Valero gas station on Cooper Road at 11:32 a.m.

According to Chief Hearn, once officers arrived, they found the victim sitting in the driver seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the left side of her neck. She died at the scene.

JPD says an unidentified male was seen walking away from the victim’s vehicle and leaving the location in a silver Honda Accord.

silver Honda Accord
silver Honda Accord(Jackson Police Department)

The victim’s name has not been given at this time.

If you have any information, call the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

