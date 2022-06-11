US judge: Woman on Mississippi death row gets state appeal

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that the only woman on Mississippi death row can go to state court to challenge her conviction and sentence.

Lisa Jo Chamberlin intends to argue she has received ineffective legal representation. That’s according to a June 1 ruling by U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves. Chamberlin is in Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

She was sentenced to death in 2006 after being convicted on two counts of capital murder in the 2004 killing of two people in Hattiesburg.

Her boyfriend at the time also was convicted. He was initially sentenced to death, but that was later changed to life in prison without parole.

