Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Super Regional set to showcase Mississippi baseball talent on national stage

Southern Miss and Ole Miss are ready for first pitch of the Hattiesburg Super Regional
Southern Miss and Ole Miss are ready for first pitch of the Hattiesburg Super Regional(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) -The upcoming Hattiesburg Super Regional isn’t just a big deal for Southern Miss and Ole Miss but it’s a big deal for the state as well.

Head coaches Scott Berry and Mike Bianco saying Friday, while Ole Miss and Mississippi State are used to seeing the talent Southern Miss has, this Super Regional puts it on a national stage and allows people to see the talent on both sides that Mississippi baseball can produce.

Both coaches know and appreciate the challenge ahead, and they’re respectful of their opponent and confident in their players.

“This is a tough place to play,” said Bianco. “We’ve been coming here for 20-plus years and haven’t had a ton of success. I know we won the last time but we haven’t had a ton of success. We know how good they are, we know how ramped up this crowd will be and it’s going to be a good challenge for us.”

“These guys I’m so honored to lead are just a super bunch of young men on and off the field very high character,” said Berry. “These guys were wired a little bit different in who they were and how they work for each other.”

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. up in Hattiesburg Saturday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom and a pregnant female victim, whose name was not...
Thursday was Officer Kennis Croom’s day off, Meridian police chief says
Dante Bender is wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Meridian.
MBI: Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting on the loose, considered armed and dangerous
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
State of Affairs
3 On Your Side Investigates: State of Affairs
Law enforcement escorts a fallen Meridian police officer on I-59 to the State Crime Lab.
Fallen Meridian officer escorted on I-59

Latest News

Bars and restaurants raising pars to prepare for large crowds.
Bars and restaurants prepare for heavy Super Regional crowd
‘Folks are screaming, ‘I believe!’ now’: Coach Prime graces Sports Illustrated cover
‘Folks are screaming, ‘I believe!’ now’: Coach Prime graces Sports Illustrated cover
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released
Ole Miss crushes Arizona to end Wildcats’ season