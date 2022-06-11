Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘Hattiesburg is gonna be rocking today’: Reeves wishes Super Regionals teams ‘good luck’

(USM Baseball Facebook/Ole Miss Baseball Facebook)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As thousands of fans flock to Hattiesburg for the Super Regional showdown between Ole Miss and Southern Miss, Governor Tate Reeves wishes both teams “good luck.”

“Hattiesburg is gonna be rocking today,” the governor tweeted. “Because when it comes to college baseball, Mississippi is in a league of its own! Good luck to both @SouthernMissBSB and @OleMissBSB as they compete for a trip to Omaha!”

Head coaches Scott Berry and Mike Bianco said Friday, that while Ole Miss and Mississippi State are used to seeing the talent Southern Miss has, this Super Regional puts it on a national stage and allows people to see the talent on both sides that Mississippi baseball can produce.

Game 1 will happen in Hattiesburg Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU, and Game 2 will follow Sunday at 3 p.m. on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

If necessary, the series finale will take place Monday, June 13, with a time and network yet to be determined.

Mississippi State won the national baseball championship in 2021.

