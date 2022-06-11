First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The storm threat is diminishing. We are on the back side of a storm system that brought damaging wind to parts of the area earlier today with torrential rain. Expect quieter conditions overnight with lows in the 60s and 70s, maybe a few showers, but severe weather is unlikely. It will remain quite muggy though. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and warm. We run a slight risk of seeing a few showers or a thunderstorm Saturday, but severe weather seems unlikely. Sunday will be just a sunny and very warm day and this will kick off a trend of much warmer weather lasting through next week. Expect highs in the middle and maybe upper 90s with overnight and morning lows in the 70s. It will be quite muggy and that will result in daytime feels-like temperatures of 105 or higher. Please exercise caution when dealing with this heat and humidity, especially when it comes to next week.

