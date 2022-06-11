First Alert Forecast: heat stress possible into the week ahead as temperatures trend upwards

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While most spots will remain dry this afternoon, a few showers or storms cannot be ruled out with a front still draped overhead. Majority of us will stay quiet and toasty as highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Any storms, if any, still on the radar this evening should fizzle out going into tonight. Muggy and warm conditions will prevail overnight with lows in the middle 70s.

A shift in our weather pattern will begin to occur by Sunday as ridging starts to expand and strengthen across much of the country. This will likely result in lower rain chances and hotter weather. Highs tomorrow afternoon will likely top out in the middle 90s in most spots with it potentially feeling closer to 105 with the humidity factored in.

This pattern of mostly quiet and steamy conditions looks to carry through all of the upcoming work week. With highs in the middle 90s and heat indices well into the triple digits, heat stress will be a concern. Make sure to stay hydrated and to use caution when spending long periods of time outdoors. A few spotty showers could become possible towards the end of the week to help cool some of us off, but chances are on the low-end at this time.

