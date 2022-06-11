Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Dense fog to start our morning, then quickly warming up on this Saturday. Much warmer weather is ahead during the workweek!

The next 6 to 10 days will bring us some warm temperatures across the area! Highs will range between the mid to upper 90s across the South region with Lows falling to the mid-70s. Rain not returning to the forecast until the end of the week.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

Dense fog conditions are to begin the Saturday morning. Low visibility during travels. So, be careful. Fog should lift shortly after sunrise.

Saturday, Highs on returning to the mid to upper 80s, and lows fall to the low 70s. Mostly clear and sunny conditions for our Saturday.

Sunday, we see warmer temperatures return very quickly. Temps are in the upper 90s returning to the South. Lows fall to the mid-70s, with mostly sunny and clear conditions.

Monday through Friday, we see mostly sunny and clear conditions throughout the week. We see a High-pressure system returning to the South following our showers and storms and this is going to bring us nice conditions throughout the work week. Highs are in the upper 90s and Lows falling to the mid to upper 70s. We will see yet another warm week in store for us with Heat Index temperatures rising between 105 and 110 throughout the week.

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

