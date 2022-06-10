Power outages begin to climb as thunderstorms rip across the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Power outages are beginning to climb as storms come into the metro area Friday.

Entergy Mississippi is reporting 8,664 outages, with 1,376 in Warren County, 5,292 in Hinds County, and 1,274 in Madison.

