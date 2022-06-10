Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Power outages begin to climb as thunderstorms rip across the state

(Pixabay)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Power outages are beginning to climb as storms come into the metro area Friday.

Entergy Mississippi is reporting 8,664 outages, with 1,376 in Warren County, 5,292 in Hinds County, and 1,274 in Madison.

Click here to see the latest weather alerts.

