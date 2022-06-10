Mother sees other son charged with brother’s murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are charging a man with capital murder in the death of his own brother.

According to a Madison County woman, she was told by Jackson Police investigators to find her son’s killer a year and a half ago.

Her investigation led her to a man she said admitted to the murder.

Margie Allen says the arrest of Johnny Clark II for her son Ryan’s murder is bittersweet.

The 49-year-old says JPD instructed her in November 2020 to find her son’s killer. She says she led them to Clark who had her son’s rifle in his possession.

This past Sunday the Jackson Police Department reported Clark confessed to shooting the 19-year-old when he and his brother Rockman tried to rob him of drugs. Clark told authorities he took the body to Forest Avenue. Ryan Allen’s car was found in North Jackson. He also told police that Rockmon shot him in February of 2021.

“But you arrested Rockmon, my disabled son, beat him, tried to force him into a false confession, and when he refused you threw him in jail and charged him with capital murder, but you won’t tell me who he murdered,” said Margie Allen.

Police said Rockmon Allen is charged with Capital Murder for his brother’s death during the commission of the alleged drug robbery. Mississippi law allows accomplices to be charged with murder if one is killed while committing a felony.

Allen has filed complaints with the department that she says have resulted in retaliation.

“Who toted him or loaded him in a car, my 300-pound son,” asked Margie Allen.

The grieving mother believes others were involved in the murder after Brandon Police arrested another man who was recently using Ryan’s identification.

“You let this young man have my son’s ID and identification for a whole going on two years and no one told me with the Jackson Police Department. My phone never rang,” added Allen.

JPD has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

