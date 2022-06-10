MBI: Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting on the loose, considered armed and dangerous
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirms a Meridian police officer and an unidentified woman died during a shooting Thursday.
MBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on 51st Avenue in the Meridian city limits.
A Meridian police officer and an unidentified woman were killed.
The suspect, 31-year-old Dante Marquez Bender, is believed to be driving a 2004 black Nissan Armada with a tag reading “IMANI.” Bender may be armed and dangerous, MBI states.
Anyone who seeks Bender is asked to call 911 or 1-855-485-8477.
