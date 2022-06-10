Man accused of killing Meridian police officer now in custody, MBI reports

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the man who killed a Meridian police officer on Thursday is now in custody.

Dante Marquez Bender has been arrested, according to the MBI.

On Thursday, a Blue Alert was issued for the suspect after he allegedly shot and killed Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom and an unidentified pregnant woman.

The Blue Alert has been canceled.

This is a developing story.

