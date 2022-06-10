Election commissioner asking court to bar Warren Co. DA, ADA from prosecuting her case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An attorney for a Hinds County election commissioner brought up on embezzlement charges is asking the court to bar a district attorney from another jurisdiction from prosecuting her case.

Hinds County District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson is facing multiple felony counts related to the embezzlement of grant money designed to keep voters and election workers safe during the 2020 elections.

Johnson was indicted by a Hinds County grand jury earlier this year.

In April, Warren County DA Richard Smith and Warren County ADA Michael Warren entered notices of appearance to prosecute the case.

Johnson’s attorney, Lisa Ross, says the two have not been properly appointed to take on the role that is the responsibility of the Hinds County district attorney, Jody Owens.

“To date, there is no evidence that Attorney General Lynn Fitch is assisting Owens in Johnson’s prosecution and/or has appointed Richard E. Smith Jr., and Michael Warren as special prosecutors. Similarly, Owens has not filed a motion asking this court to appoint Richard E. Smith Jr. and Michael Warren,” she wrote.

Ross goes on to argue that state statute mandates the district attorney to represent the state in all matters that come before a grand jury in his or her jurisdiction.

Additionally, she says that the Mississippi Constitution does not allow a district attorney to disqualify himself “in a case in which no legal grounds for the district attorney’s disqualification exists.”

Ross also points to a news release announcing her client’s arrest, which includes a quote from Owens.

“The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office looks forward to working with the State Auditor Shad White and his dedicated team to end public corruption in Mississippi,” Owens was reported as saying. “The misuse of government funds designed to aid the citizens of Hinds County will not be tolerated by our office and those who break the law will be prosecuted.”

Johnson’s attorney also argues that Owens represented the state during Johnson’s arraignment and filed a notice of service of discovery and a request for reciprocal discovery that same day.

However, a month after Owens produced discovery, she said the Warren County DA entered his notice of appearance as special counsel. DA Smith also entered a proposed scheduling order for the case and offered Johnson a plea deal “on Warren County District Attorney’s stationery.”

It was not known what was included in that plea offer.

According to Ross’ filing, the offer is not valid, saying that none of the requirements have been met to appoint a special prosecutor.

“There is no evidence Owens asked the attorney general’s office to assist him in the discharge of his duties. Similarly, there is no proof that Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves directed the attorney general to assist... Likewise, there is no evidence Attorney General Lynn Fitch appointed (Smith and Warren),” she wrote. “More telling, this court has not appointed (Smith and Warren) and the record does not contain any specified statutory (basis) authorizing them to enter their appearances.”

“Due process requires, among other things, that a criminal prosecution be conducted according to established criminal procedures.”

Ross previously filed a motion to disqualify the state auditor and his office from participating in the case, saying White used Johnson’s arrest as a way to solicit donations.

Owens was not immediately available for comment.

