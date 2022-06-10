Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Britney Spears marrying fiancé Sam Asghari, source says

According to a source, Britney Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari.
According to a source, Britney Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari.(Instagram/@samasghari, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is apparently getting ready to walk down the aisle again.

According to a source close to the pop singer, Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday.

Spears met the personal trainer turned actor back in 2016 when he co-starred in the video for her “Slumber Party” single.

The couple has been engaged since September 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple while lying in her bed
Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple times while lying in her bed
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary too close to call
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary headed to a runoff
Jackson Police were called out to the scene of a death investigation early Thursday morning.
Man shot to death on Wooddell Drive in south Jackson
Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder

Latest News

Ag Commissioner hosts Rebuilding Walls of Safety Crime Summit
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
LIVE: Capitol riot an ‘attempted coup,’ prime-time hearing told
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting