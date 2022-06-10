ALERT DAY: strong storms likely Friday

ALERT DAY FRIDAY: Our storm track turns active as another disturbance is poised to bring a wave of storms to central and southwest Mississippi through the day. An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for an elevated risk for damaging winds. Large hail and even a small tornado risk are also in play. The main timing will be between 9 AM and 4 PM. Highs will top out in the 80s to near 90. Stay weather aware through the day. Severe weather risk diminishes, but there is a risk for storms redeveloping overnight into early Saturday with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: With our front still hung up over the area on Saturday, we’ll see another chance for scattered showers and storms to develop amid a variably cloudy sky. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90. The front pushes northward again – clearing us up, bringing the heat back into the fold through Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As a new ridge looks to appear through next week, expect highs to surge well into the middle to, even some, upper 90s through much of the week. Heat stress could hit dangerous levels, especially through mid-late week. A few storms could mix in from time to time, but most hours will likely be just hot and humid.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

