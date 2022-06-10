ALERT DAY: See active watches, warnings happening now in Mississippi
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, June 10 is an Alert Day across the Magnolia State as damaging winds, large hail and even a small tornado risk are possible.
WLBT is tracking the storms in the weather center and updating this information as it becomes available.
Severe Thunderstorm warnings:
- Claiborne, MS
- Holmes, MS
- Humphreys, MS
- Issaquena, MS
- Leflore, MS
- Sharkey, MS
- Sunflower, MS
- Warren, MS
- Yazoo, MS
Severe Thunderstorm watches:
- Adams, MS
- Amite, MS
- Claiborne, MS
- Copiah, MS
- Covington, MS
- Franklin, MS
- Hinds, MS
- Issaquena, MS
- Jefferson, MS
- Jefferson Davis, MS
- Lamar, MS
- Lawrence, MS
- Lincoln, MS
- Madison, MS
- Marion, MS
- Pike, MS
- Rankin, MS
- Sharkey, MS
- Simpson, MS
- Smith, MS
- Walthall, MS
- Warren, MS
- Washington, MS
- Wilkinson, MS
- Yazoo, MS
See the hour-by-hour forecast here.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.