ALERT DAY: See active watches, warnings happening now in Mississippi

(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, June 10 is an Alert Day across the Magnolia State as damaging winds, large hail and even a small tornado risk are possible.

WLBT is tracking the storms in the weather center and updating this information as it becomes available.

Severe Thunderstorm warnings:

  • Claiborne, MS
  • Holmes, MS
  • Humphreys, MS
  • Issaquena, MS
  • Leflore, MS
  • Sharkey, MS
  • Sunflower, MS
  • Warren, MS
  • Yazoo, MS

Severe Thunderstorm watches:

  • Adams, MS
  • Amite, MS
  • Claiborne, MS
  • Copiah, MS
  • Covington, MS
  • Franklin, MS
  • Hinds, MS
  • Issaquena, MS
  • Jefferson, MS
  • Jefferson Davis, MS
  • Lamar, MS
  • Lawrence, MS
  • Lincoln, MS
  • Madison, MS
  • Marion, MS
  • Pike, MS
  • Rankin, MS
  • Sharkey, MS
  • Simpson, MS
  • Smith, MS
  • Walthall, MS
  • Warren, MS
  • Washington, MS
  • Wilkinson, MS
  • Yazoo, MS

See the hour-by-hour forecast here.

