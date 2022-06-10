ALERT DAY: See active watches, warnings happening now in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, June 10 is an Alert Day across the Magnolia State as damaging winds, large hail and even a small tornado risk are possible.

WLBT is tracking the storms in the weather center and updating this information as it becomes available.

Severe Thunderstorm warnings:

Claiborne, MS

Holmes, MS

Humphreys, MS

Issaquena, MS

Leflore, MS

Sharkey, MS

Sunflower, MS

Warren, MS

Yazoo, MS

Severe Thunderstorm watches:

Adams, MS

Amite, MS

Claiborne, MS

Copiah, MS

Covington, MS

Franklin, MS

Hinds, MS

Issaquena, MS

Jefferson, MS

Jefferson Davis, MS

Lamar, MS

Lawrence, MS

Lincoln, MS

Madison, MS

Marion, MS

Pike, MS

Rankin, MS

Sharkey, MS

Simpson, MS

Smith, MS

Walthall, MS

Warren, MS

Washington, MS

Wilkinson, MS

Yazoo, MS

