3rd suspect arrested, charged for the 2020 murder of Ryan Allen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested and charged a third suspect for the 2020 murder of Ryan Allen.

27-year-old Jessie Wilder was charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder and Hindering Prosecution. His initial appearance is scheduled for Monday, June 13, 2022.

On June 5, 2022, the Jackson Police Department reported that 17-year-old Johnny Clark II confessed to shooting Ryan Allen when he and his brother Rockman Allen tried to rob him of drugs.

Clark told authorities he took the body to Forest Avenue. Ryan Allen’s car was found in North Jackson. He also told police that Rockmon shot him in February of 2021.

Johnny Clark II was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Firearm on Old Canton Road and Northside Drive on June 5, 2022. He was charged with Murder and Hindering Prosecution.

On June 7, 2022, the U.S. Marshal Services arrested 25-year-old Rockmon Allen, the brother of Ryan Allen. He was arrested and charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Mississippi law allows accomplices to be charged with murder if one is killed while committing a felony.

