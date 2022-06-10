Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

3rd suspect arrested, charged for the 2020 murder of Ryan Allen

Jessie Wilder
Jessie Wilder(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested and charged a third suspect for the 2020 murder of Ryan Allen.

27-year-old Jessie Wilder was charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder and Hindering Prosecution. His initial appearance is scheduled for Monday, June 13, 2022.

On June 5, 2022, the Jackson Police Department reported that 17-year-old Johnny Clark II confessed to shooting Ryan Allen when he and his brother Rockman Allen tried to rob him of drugs.

Clark told authorities he took the body to Forest Avenue. Ryan Allen’s car was found in North Jackson. He also told police that Rockmon shot him in February of 2021.

Johnny Clark II was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Firearm on Old Canton Road and Northside Drive on June 5, 2022. He was charged with Murder and Hindering Prosecution.

On June 7, 2022, the U.S. Marshal Services arrested 25-year-old Rockmon Allen, the brother of Ryan Allen. He was arrested and charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Mississippi law allows accomplices to be charged with murder if one is killed while committing a felony.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dante Bender is wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Meridian.
MBI: Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting on the loose, considered armed and dangerous
Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom and a pregnant female victim, whose name was not...
Thursday was Officer Kennis Croom’s day off, Meridian police chief says
Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder
State of Affairs
3 On Your Side Investigates: State of Affairs
Jackson Police were called out to the scene of a death investigation early Thursday morning.
Man shot to death on Wooddell Drive in south Jackson

Latest News

Suspect accused of killing Meridian police officer arrested
City offers housing to homeless occupying vacant office building
District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson
Election commissioner asking court to bar Warren Co. DA, ADA from prosecuting her case
Briarwood One building has deteriorated in recent months, so much so that the homeless have...
City leaders, outreach workers try to clear out dilapidated North Jackson office complex