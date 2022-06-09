Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Where has all the Sriracha gone?

Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and...
Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and their current inventory does not meet the demand.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s largest producers in the Asian hot sauce market is anticipating a major shortage of Sriracha.

Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and their current inventory does not meet the demand.

The company announced it is not accepting new orders for its signature Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce placed before September.

Orders already made before Labor Day will have to wait until the fall to be fulfilled.

This pause in orders not only applies to Huy Fong’s Sriracha sauce, but also to its Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek products.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple while lying in her bed
Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple times while lying in her bed
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary too close to call
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary headed to a runoff
17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly killing man at Jackson gas station
17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly killing man at Jackson gas station
Jackson Police Department
Uncle shoots nephew in the neck, Jackson Police say

Latest News

Ag Commissioner hosts Rebuilding Walls of Safety Crime Summit
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot hearings opening, focused on extremists, Trump
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting
Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg give his blunt roller a raise
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit