‘Then and Now’ mural highlights Raymond’s history

By Brendan Hall
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - A project that took four months to complete was shown off Wednesday night at a dedication ceremony in Raymond.

Albert Smathers painted the “Then and Now” mural to reflect the city of Raymond’s history. It sits across the street from another mural he did a few decades ago.

Smathers started the project last September and finished in January. He says the best part about it was when people would stop by to share stories and encouragement.

“Paint doesn’t last forever. I’m hoping it’ll last well for them a while,” said Smathers. “I tried to do the best paint on it that I could. But that belief behind what you’re doing, the unity of the people, that can go on to other generations... Just like a lot of the people on the wall there are gone... some of them are... a lot of them have gone on. But what they believed in goes on beyond them.”

Smathers says everything on the wall depicts the city of Raymond from the 1900s to around the 1970s.

