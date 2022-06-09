Pearl family waits 6 weeks to get crash report from JMAA police

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - One Pearl family has been having to wait for several weeks to get a crash report from officers with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority.

“No report is available. No personnel are available. I don’t know what else to do,” David Moss said.

Moss said he is tired and discouraged after trying to get a crash report for 6 weeks from the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority.

“My nephew was driving it. He was on Metro Parkway. A driver hit him, which eventually resulted in car being totaled,” Moss said.

According to Flowood Police, JMAA officers not only have jurisdiction over the airport, but also most of Metro Parkway - where Moss’s nephew was hit.

“Flowood police were on the scene. He was determined that Airport Police had jurisdiction. I didn’t know they worked off campus. Apparently they do. And Airport Police work the accident,” Moss said.

Moss says he bought a new car, assuming a police report would be finished soon.

“I purchased another vehicle for my sister so that she could get back and forth to work. Otherwise, she was going to lose her job. I could tell going in that we [were] going to be in for a little bit of a delay. I didn’t expect six weeks,” Moss said.

But for six weeks, Moss and his family have not gotten a copy of the police report -- and with Moss living solely on disability, a new car without reimbursement is hurting his yearly budget.

“I make less than $15,000 a year. I purchased that other vehicle for $12,000 cash. So, I need some money. That’s what it boils down to. I’m hurting. I’ve got rent to pay, bills pay, and everything,” Moss said.

3 On Your Side called JMAA about the crash report. According to Moss, within a few hours, JMAA officials emailed the report to the family, apologizing for the delay.

Moss said his next step is to take the report to his insurance company to be reimbursed for the replacement vehicle.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.