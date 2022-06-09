Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

New report examines Mississippi’s college governance structure

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A legislative watchdog report is diving into the topic of how Mississippi controls decisions for the colleges and universities.

The purpose of this PEER report was to see how other states are managing their college systems.

“We’re not changing in the process of changing so everybody can kind of relax there,” noted Sen. Kevin Blackwell. “But I think what one of the things we do is that we do ask ourselves questions, how is this the way we should be operating? How can we do better? If we were to merge? Would there be some savings, you know, for the taxpayers.”

Some other states have a singular state board that oversees BOTH the community college and universities. In 2020, Rep. Chris Bell suggested the state abolish the IHL Board of Trustees completely and let each university have a board instead.

“There needs to be a revision of IHL,” said Bell Thursday. “There needs to be some conversation about how to support our colleges and universities, and how to make them succeed, be on a path to succeed. And not on the path to closure.”

Discussion of changes are typically prompted...

“You do get a lot of questions,” Sen. Joey Fillingane. “But particularly around times, where you have a big change in leadership, either in the University of the whole, like the university presidency, or Chancellor’s or the athletic directors and head football coaches and things like that.”

But here’s the thing, it wouldn’t be an easy change even if there was an appetite at the Capitol. The PEER report points out that the state constitution would have to change if they changed the governance model at all.

“I don’t think there’s any intent to change anything,” added Sen. Chad McMahan. “But we certainly want to study and understand the issue completely.”

Read the full PEER Report HERE.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple while lying in her bed
Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple times while lying in her bed
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary too close to call
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary headed to a runoff
Jackson Police were called out to the scene of a death investigation early Thursday morning.
Man shot to death on Wooddell Drive in south Jackson
Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder

Latest News

Ag Commissioner hosts Rebuilding Walls of Safety Crime Summit
Dante Bender is wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Meridian.
MBI: Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting on the loose, considered armed and dangerous
State of Affairs
3 On Your Side Investigates: State of Affairs
Pearl family waits 6 weeks to get crash report from JMAA Police
Pearl family waits 6 weeks to get crash report from JMAA police